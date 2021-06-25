Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 123,763 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 985,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,763 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Paychex worth $96,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Paychex by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,658,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 105,223 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $104.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.