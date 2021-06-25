Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 147,566 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,566 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.19% of Southern Copper worth $100,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Southern Copper by 4.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 9.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $260,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

