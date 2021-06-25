Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 4,099 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.20% of HCA Healthcare worth $123,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA stock opened at $204.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.71. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $217.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $7,674,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

