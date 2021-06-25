Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,733 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 104,467 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Target worth $110,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $239.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.12. The firm has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $116.73 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

