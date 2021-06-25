Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 12,767.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751,847 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.20% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $117,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE opened at $66.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.