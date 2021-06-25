Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 374,784 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,784 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.08% of The Charles Schwab worth $99,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,457,147 shares of company stock valued at $102,447,801. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

