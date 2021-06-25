Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 66,472 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,472 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of DocuSign worth $101,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $276.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of -256.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.16 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.63 and a 12-month high of $290.23.
In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,135 shares of company stock worth $17,117,277 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.36.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
