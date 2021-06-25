Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 66,472 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,472 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of DocuSign worth $101,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $276.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of -256.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.16 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.63 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,135 shares of company stock worth $17,117,277 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

