Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122,800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.83% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $119,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 69.7% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 148,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,018,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 176.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,513,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.80.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $366.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.55 and a twelve month high of $370.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

