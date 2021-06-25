Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 255,164 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.34% of Ciena worth $113,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,599 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,286.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,099 shares of company stock worth $1,978,931. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIEN opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

