Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,205 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Spotify Technology worth $101,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 800.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,965,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $264.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $211.10 and a 52-week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.27.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

