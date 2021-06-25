Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,380,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543,999 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.32% of Vistra worth $112,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at $530,000. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 113,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 75,989 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 36,963 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 244,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a PEG ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

VST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

