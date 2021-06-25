Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,977,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 606,063 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Newmont worth $119,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $8,986,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,713,000 after buying an additional 95,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,514 shares of company stock worth $3,148,773 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEM opened at $62.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.44. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

