Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $102.25 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,352,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386,912 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.47% of Discovery worth $102,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 over the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $30.32 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

