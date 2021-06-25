Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $104.03 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,436,830 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 266,120 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.25% of EOG Resources worth $104,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.8% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,195 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 57.1% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,376 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $746,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 860.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

