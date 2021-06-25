Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $109.84 Million Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755,610 shares of the software’s stock after selling 161,810 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Altair Engineering worth $109,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,207 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,400.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $143,455.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Dagg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,109 shares of company stock valued at $32,276,844 in the last ninety days. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

