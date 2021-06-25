Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $110.50 Million Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 667,271 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 6.31% of Lakeland Financial worth $110,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,525,000 after buying an additional 76,329 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

LKFN opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.87. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.