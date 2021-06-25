Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $111.25 Million Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,181 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 4.59% of Forward Air worth $111,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Forward Air by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Forward Air by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.02. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FWRD. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.