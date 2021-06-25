Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $118.91 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,075,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586,189 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.10% of General Electric worth $118,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.2% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.40. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

