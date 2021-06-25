Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $120.32 Million Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,396,086 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,597 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 3.37% of First Hawaiian worth $120,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FHB shares. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.