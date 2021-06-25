Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $130.17 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,341,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 935,689 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $130,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

