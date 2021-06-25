Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $132.12 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,848,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,768 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.32% of Comerica worth $132,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

