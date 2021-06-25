Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,122,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,885 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 3.74% of Utz Brands worth $126,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of UTZ opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

