Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.72% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $130,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SITE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $514,752.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,044 shares of company stock worth $11,047,884 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $168.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.92. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.60 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

