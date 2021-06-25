Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,791,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 6.37% of TechTarget worth $124,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,132 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter valued at $31,658,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in TechTarget by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTGT. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

TTGT opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 132.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.13. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $268,695.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,757 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,301.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $1,410,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,697 shares of company stock worth $5,236,125. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

