Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 605,893 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 605,893 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BHP Group worth $97,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 40.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 803,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,720,000 after buying an additional 231,751 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $281,000.

BHP opened at $72.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.78. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,140.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

