Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 83,033 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,033 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 9.12% of Chase worth $100,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 42.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chase by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Chase by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chase by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $118,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $35,766.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,884.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $397,222 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

CCF opened at $103.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $975.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.69. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.01.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $68.45 million during the quarter.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

