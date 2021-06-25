Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Zimmer Biomet worth $108,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $164.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.