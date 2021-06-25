Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,656,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,652 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.54% of Resideo Technologies worth $102,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,371,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $623,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,071,000 after buying an additional 3,433,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

NYSE REZI opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 2.58. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $32.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

