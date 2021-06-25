Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 934,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.08% of SAP worth $114,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,055,054,000 after purchasing an additional 262,949 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $236,997,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,655,000 after acquiring an additional 217,526 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 951,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,840,000 after acquiring an additional 173,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,782,000 after buying an additional 33,360 shares in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.27.

Shares of SAP opened at $141.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.07. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $2.189 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

