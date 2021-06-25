Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 160,348 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160,348 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.82% of Crown worth $106,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $2,382,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Crown by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Crown by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.95. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.