Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 257,620 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,570,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 257,620 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $100,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHLX. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,555,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,849,000 after acquiring an additional 941,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after acquiring an additional 93,676 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,487,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 247,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,351,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after acquiring an additional 46,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 128,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

SHLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.80. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 147.20%.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.