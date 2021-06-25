Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 288,175 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288,175 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Houlihan Lokey worth $100,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $752,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,923 shares of company stock worth $1,721,625 over the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $79.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.77. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $80.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

