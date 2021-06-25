Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 4,107 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,586,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 8.21% of AMERISAFE worth $101,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,027,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,884,000 after acquiring an additional 168,625 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $59.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.71. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.90 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%. Analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

In other AMERISAFE news, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,174.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Traynor acquired 8,000 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $508,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,540.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

