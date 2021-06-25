Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 5,317 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.14% of Service Co. International worth $97,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,513,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,736,000 after purchasing an additional 126,869 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,366,000 after purchasing an additional 789,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

NYSE SCI opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.