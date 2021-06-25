Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 57,094 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,766 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 57,094 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $101,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.36.

PXD stock opened at $164.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.62.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

