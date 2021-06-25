Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 74,010 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74,010 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.05% of Chevron worth $105,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 316.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.98. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

