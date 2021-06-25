Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 78,343 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,416,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,343 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Coca-Cola worth $126,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.1% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 38.6% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 14.3% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 25,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Argus raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The company has a market cap of $234.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.