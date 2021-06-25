Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes $119.34 Million Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 918,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,344,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.13% of Omnicell as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Omnicell by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after acquiring an additional 241,675 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 615,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Omnicell by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after acquiring an additional 470,486 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,936,000 after acquiring an additional 55,384 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $148.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.27. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $150.67.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.