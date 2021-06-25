Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 356,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,036 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $116,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.91.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $368.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.51. The company has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.