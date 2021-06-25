Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $100.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.94.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

