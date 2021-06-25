New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Major Shareholder Sells $602,546.02 in Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 14,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $602,546.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 103,764 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,235,646.48.

On Friday, June 18th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 122,506 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $5,005,595.16.

On Monday, June 14th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 55,920 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,253,576.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 3,605 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $144,308.15.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 281,423 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $11,591,813.37.

On Friday, June 4th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 108,871 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $4,387,501.30.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $2,995,312.11.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $10,417,866.03.

Shares of NFE stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.96. 2,460,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,907. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.86.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

NFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.