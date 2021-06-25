New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 3,400 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of The Simply Good Foods worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,165,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.48.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

