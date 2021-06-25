New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 52,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $162,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,568,612.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,096 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APLS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $63.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $66.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

