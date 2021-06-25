New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of ACCO Brands worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,559,000 after purchasing an additional 315,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,740,000 after buying an additional 277,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 29,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 208,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

ACCO stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $808.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 2.22. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

