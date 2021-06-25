New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 656,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 242,565 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,540,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,946,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 99.22 and a beta of 1.09. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $49.79 and a one year high of $68.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. Barclays increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

