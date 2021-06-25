New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Quanterix worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Quanterix by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Quanterix by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Quanterix by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $103,537.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $327,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,156. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $62.96 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.44.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanterix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

