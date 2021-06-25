New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.27 Million Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

NYSE:EPC opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $46.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.