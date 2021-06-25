New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of MarineMax worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $48.60 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.81.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,754,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $650,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

