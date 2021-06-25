New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.33 Million Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,599 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Realogy worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Realogy by 64.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 665,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 23.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 573,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 110,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 40,295 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Realogy by 652.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 121,853 shares during the period.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.79.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Realogy news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLGY. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

