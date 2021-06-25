New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.41 Million Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,885 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Copa worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Copa by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after purchasing an additional 863,156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,186,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Copa by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,041,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,470,000 after purchasing an additional 503,956 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,698,000 after buying an additional 382,635 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

CPA opened at $77.93 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $94.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CPA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.